A domestic violence altercation leaves one dead, one seriously injured

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department was called to Park Ridge Apartments Monday night around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man in the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 40-year-old Courtland Luckey was shot multiple times and later died on scene from his injuries. Prior to the shooting, police said Courtland parked away from the apartment complex walked up to the residence.

He then forced his way into the home and assaulted his estranged wife Tynisha Luckey and another 48-year-old male using a razor blade. Police said that’s when Tynisha grabbed the gun and shot Courtland. It’s unclear where the gun came from.

“Courtland had been banned from this location previously and was involved in a domestic disturbance earlier this evening. The case file will be presented to prosecutors where they will determine if charges will be filed,” Sgt. Kristi Bennett, Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.

The 48-year-old who police said Courtland attacked was taken to Wadley Medical Center for serious injuries and expected to recover. Authorities said there were two children in the home who were not injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.