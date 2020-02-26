ACLU of Texas files lawsuit to challenge ordinances for the unborn in seven East Texas cities

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – After the ACLU of Texas filed a lawsuit to challenge ordinances for the unborn in seven East Texas cities. The Right to Life director responded with a plan to fight.

Mark Dickson, the Director of Right to Life said it’s time to fight back against people who want to kill children. The cities in Texas that currently outlaw abortion are Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary, and Wells.

Right to Life will provide legal representation for cities that want to become a sanctuary city for the unborn at no cost to the city or taxpayers. Dickson adds they’re committed and ready to fight the lawsuit with the supreme court if necessary.

“We’re going to fight this and we’re going to win. This is a point where we gotta say that babies are not going to be murdered in our cities,” said Dickson.

Director Mark Dickson hopes other cities across East Texas will join the other seven.

Dickson also said their ordinances don’t prevent anyone from hanging billboards and posters. They just can’t fund any abortions within those city limits. They’re not going to contribute to taking the lives of children in those “sanctuary cities for the unborn”.

