Acres of corn donated to Texarkana food bank

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. – Harvest Regional Food Bank needs volunteers to help harvest corn starting Monday, thanks to a generous two-acre donation from a local farmer in Foreman.

Food bank officials say they need 30 to 40 people of all ages to help harvest the corn July 5 through July 7, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.



Food bank officials said the corn will be distributed to more than 85 food pantries across the region. “Part of our role as the Feeding America food bank for Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas is to provide nutritious foods to those who need it most,” says Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camille Wrinkle. “Partnering with local farmers allows us to provide fresh fruits and vegetables directly to the children, families and seniors we serve.”



Volunteers should meet at the Highway 41 rest stop in Foreman, Ark. at 8 a.m. each day. Organizers said there will also be signs directing volunteers to the corn field.



For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call 870-774-1398 or email programs@HRFB.org.

Volunteers should wear light clothing and long socks. Work gloves are recommended.



Last year, the food bank distributed over 5 million meals to families in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas. Food bank officials said both states consistently rank in the top 10 for adult and childhood hunger.