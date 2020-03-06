Additional votes counted in ETX contested race

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Your Local Election HQ Results

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Amid a request for an election recount in Bowie County, elections officials entered mail-in and provisional ballots into the system on Friday.

Until Friday morning, the race for precinct 3 Commissioner came down to a 30 vote difference. Now, there is a 28 vote difference. 

Elections Administrator Pat McCoy said earlier this week, unofficial results showed incumbent James Strain with 1,626 votes. After mail-in and accepted provisional ballots were entered into the system, that number changed to 1,630.

Wednesday morning, elections officials determined that challenger Kyle Barrett had received 1,596 votes.  After mail-in and accepted provisional ballots were entered into the system, that number changed to 1,602.

“This race was a close race, the precinct three race. I think both candidates worked hard on it, and unfortunately, it came down to this close of a contest,” McCoy said. 

On Friday afternoon, Barrett said the recount will likely take place on Saturday, March 14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY

Bowie County

Genoa County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Lafayette County

Little River

Marion County

Miller County

Panola County

Sevier County

Shelby County

Titus County

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY STATE

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories