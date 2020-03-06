Additional votes counted in ETX contested race

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Amid a request for an election recount in Bowie County, elections officials entered mail-in and provisional ballots into the system on Friday.

Until Friday morning, the race for precinct 3 Commissioner came down to a 30 vote difference. Now, there is a 28 vote difference.

Elections Administrator Pat McCoy said earlier this week, unofficial results showed incumbent James Strain with 1,626 votes. After mail-in and accepted provisional ballots were entered into the system, that number changed to 1,630.



Wednesday morning, elections officials determined that challenger Kyle Barrett had received 1,596 votes. After mail-in and accepted provisional ballots were entered into the system, that number changed to 1,602.



“This race was a close race, the precinct three race. I think both candidates worked hard on it, and unfortunately, it came down to this close of a contest,” McCoy said.

On Friday afternoon, Barrett said the recount will likely take place on Saturday, March 14.