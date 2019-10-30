ADH: Sevier Co. flu cases up

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported this week there has been a 10 percent increase in flu reports in Sevier County.

The department added there has been one flu-related death in the state so far this flu season.

Sevier County health officials said they’re seeing common strains of the flu at this point, and those strains are covered in this year’s vaccine.

Health officials added that it appears more people are being vigilant about getting their shots this year. “We are seeing an uptick in people getting flu shots this year, and that’s great. And, one of the things we’ve noticed is that people … understand that they’re also getting them to protect the people around them who maybe can’t get vaccinated,” said Communicable Disease Nurse Specialist Sheree McKinnon.

McKinnon said free flu shots are available at the Sevier County Health Unit, which is located on North Fourth St. in De Queen. If you have insurance, you are asked to bring your card with you.

