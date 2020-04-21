“Adopt a Senior 2020- ArkLaTex” group celebrating the Class of 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Facebook group is giving the community a chance to show ArkLaTex seniors how much they are appreciated.

Adopt a Senior 2020- Arklatex is a place where parents can shine the spotlight on their seniors posting pictures along with a short description of their accomplishments. The community then comes and adopts a senior, providing gifts and love.

Stacy Cromer the creator along with Christine Black says she saw the need for the community to have some uplifting, after her son’s girlfriend invited her to join a group in which her own senior was adopted.

“It’s just a little something to tell the seniors that we are thinking about them. We haven’t forgotten about you, we love you all and we’re here to support you during this difficult time,” said Cromer.

Seniors around the ArkLaTex say they were really upset about not completing their final year at the school, but the adoptions are a reminder that they are not forgotten.

Redwater High School Senior, Kylee McGaha says she was really upset whenever after finding out they weren’t going to go back to school because she just wanted to walk down the hallways with her friends one last time.

“It means a lot for me to be adopted through this group on Facebook because it shows that other people are there to support us through these hard times and we are not going through this alone, class of 2020 we got this,” said Logan Richardson, Hooks High School, Senior.

According to the administrators over 500 seniors have been adopted.

“It’s really important that the seniors know that they are cared about and they are thought about and they are not forgotten,” said Cromer.

The creators also host contest giving opportunites for seniors to win small gift cards to businesses around town.

If you would like to sponsor a contest or adopt a senior click here.

