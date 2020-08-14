American Airlines warns of cuts; Westerman to visit Txk airport next week

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – American Airlines said it’s considering dropping flights to almost 30 smaller cities across the nation this fall.

The airline services Texarkana Regional Airport through its subsidiary, American Eagle. Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said on Friday that he talked with an airline official last night and was told there’s nothing indicating that Texarkana will be affected by the closures, but, cities affected should find out next week through scheduling changes.



U.S. airlines have been required to maintain flights to all cities they served before the pandemic as a condition of getting financial aid from the federal government. That requirement expires at the end of the month.



To show his support for the facility, Congressman Bruce Westerman is planning to visit the airport next Thursday, August 20. He also plans to thank airport staff for their hard work during the pandemic.