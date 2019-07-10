Animal control officials seize pitbulls from abandoned house

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday, animal control officials seized some pitbulls from an abandoned house on West Street.



Authorities say they suspect dogfighting, or dogfighting training, took place at the location. “They had a pen back there where they had the bottom sealed off where small animals could not get out. That’s indicative of dog fighter training. They’ll turn a dog loose in there with a small dog, what is known as a bait dog, and let it, you know, do what it does, and it’s how they train them. It’s pretty gruesome,” said Animal Care & Adoption Center Director, Charles Lokey.



Investigators said the three dogs seized on Wednesday were chained, with no food or water, and are malnourished. Lokey described the pets’ dire situation. “We found where the dogs had been eating vegetation, they were chewing saw briars, whatever they could reach.”



The dogs were taken to a local veterinarian to be assessed. Lokey said he may pursue felony charges against the owner, whose name has not yet been released.



Officials said notice was left at the location yesterday, but no one ever made contact with authorities about the animals. There was evidence a horse had once been housed at the abandoned house, as well.



Lokey encourages anyone that suspects animal cruelty to contact their local law enforcement agency or animal control office immediately.

