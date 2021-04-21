Anit-litter campaign set to kick off for Earth Day in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Organizations around Texarkana, Texas are coming together to start an anti-litter campaign to kick off Earth Day.

According to the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, the organizations met to collaborate on new strategies to solve the littering problem in the region, the group is set again in May.

The vision for the campaign is to, “Make Texarkana clean, neat, green and pretty.” Organizations involved are the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, and both Cities of Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Arkansas.

Anyone interested in attending and contributing to the effort can reach Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org by May 1.

Groups interested in the project may be schools, religious organizations, retail businesses, restaurants, media, neighborhood organizations, businesses, and industry, etc.

“This is more than a community pride initiative, it encourages economic development and prosperity for our region,” Board Chairman for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Harland said in a statement Wednesday.