Annual shopping event in ETX sees more changes due to pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city’s annual ‘Shop with a Cop and Firefighter’ event is seeing some big changes due to COVID-19.

The Christmas shopping event for underprivileged kids will be a drive-thru event this year. A spokesperson with Texarkana, Texas Police says the change comes amid the worsening pandemic.



Instead, Officer Shawn Vaughn said, first responders are getting wish lists from each child so they can shop for them. “This is a pretty serious departure from any way we’ve ever done it before. It’s really been a moving target with all the COVID issues so, this is all new to us and we really would like to get back to the personal event that we’ve always done for the last two decades, but this year, it just really doesn’t seem safe.”



The drive-thru event for kids to pick up their gifts is set for December 12. Money for the program comes from grants and community donations.