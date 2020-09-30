Apply to college through new TC mobile enrollment center

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — If you want to take college courses, you may now be able to enroll right in your own neighborhood.

Texarkana College trustees recently announced that they can now can now take their enrollment services on the road thanks to a new customized trailer and pickup truck provided through a grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation.

Next month TC will roll out its “Mobile Enrollment Center” by traveling to several locations around the community to assist students with completion of forms necessary for college admission including the Apply Texas application and the FASFA- the mandatory form students must complete to be considered for federal financial aid programs.

Dr. Donna McDaniel, TC’s Vice President of Instruction, said the MEC provides opportunities for persons interested in learning more about going to college to have easy access to TC enrollment specialists to quickly get the answers they need.

Dr. McDaniel said, “We are incredibly grateful for the grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation who enabled TC to purchase the mobile enrollment center trailer and pickup truck. The MEC will allow us to better connect with people who want to get started in college for the first time or who need to start over in their careers by learning different skills. By taking our services to neighborhoods where future students live or work, we will be able to provide them with quicker access to the support they need for enrollment and financial aid.”

The MEC is equipped with 20 laptops and an internet hotspot so that prospective students can access the forms they need right from the trailer.

In addition, TC representatives will be available onsite and can answer questions about TC programs of study and degree options available on campus and through online access.

McDaniel said, “We like to say that ‘TC is for Everyone!’ because we believe that the best way to advance our community is to build a skilled and prepared workforce through attainable higher education options and lifelong learning opportunities for personal enrichment. We hope prospective students who want to learn more about the opportunities they have through TC will visit with us when we are in their neighborhoods. By being closer to their home or workplace, it will be easier to work through any anxieties they have about cost of attendance to enroll in college, academic support they may need during the semester, or any other questions about starting their journey toward earning a college credential.”

The MEC will travel to a different location every Thursday in October and will be open from 10 am until 2 pm. The locations include:

Oct. 1- Pecan Ridge at Rosehill Apartments

Oct. 8- Albertson’s on 7th St.

Oct. 15- Central Mall

Oct. 22- Grady T. Wallace Park

Oct. 29- Spring Lake Park

Enrollment for the spring semester opens on Oct. 19.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a recruiter, please call (903) 823-3012 or visit TC’s website at www.texarkanacollege.edu.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.