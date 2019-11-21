AR-TX mayors give state of the city addresses

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) Community leaders gathered Thursday morning at a downtown Texarkana church to hear from mayors on both sides of the state line.



Texarkana, Ark. Mayor Allen Brown told the crowd he’s excited about the city’s new entertainment district and said potential buyers are currently considering several pieces of property downtown.



He added that the city has set aside about $230,000 for economic development and sales tax revenue on the Arkansas-side is up. “One of the main reasons our sales tax revenue is up at this time is because now, when you purchase things online in the state of Arkansas, you receive sales tax revenue off of that. That was passed by the legislature this past year, it kicked in about mid-year.”



Meanwhile, Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman said the city is pleased that renovations are finally underway on the Hotel Grim downtown. He also talked about the upcoming relocation of the city’s Richmond Rd. fire station to reduce response times for the growing area.



Bruggeman also gave details on some upcoming expenditures in the budget. “We are contributing $50,000 for downtown enhancement projects, $75,000 for new storm sirens, $150,000 for demolition projects,” Bruggeman told the crowd.

Bruggeman added that the working relationship between the cities is well.



