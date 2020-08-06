Ar-Tx Redi shoots commercials to attract businesses to Texarkana Region

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Economic development group Ar-Tx Redi wants to attract more businesses to the Texarkana region.

Ar-Tx Redi said they want to make Texarkana the “new place to be” for families and major companies. They’re producing commercials to highlight Texarkana’s main attractions, schools, and work industries in the area.

“We are a great community to business in. From our infrastructure, our road-rail, to our workforce, to our institutions of higher learning that train kids specifically for logistics, distributions, life science, defense,” said Rob Sitterley, President & CEO of Ar-Tx Redi.

Sitterley said Texarkana is the only community in the country that can call two public university systems home. Educational programs like the Ledwell School of Advanced Manufacturing at Texarkana College will increase the attraction of major companies to the area.

“We’ve got land now and we’ve got all the institutions of higher learning that will train these folks. We’re going to succeed and succeed really well,” said Sitterely.

Sitterley said since COVID-19 hit, businesses have been hesitant to make major business decisions. He said now is the time.

“The economy is in good shape. I mean we just need to get by this pandemic and then businesses will be eager to go and spend money again and continue to expand and grow,” said Sitterley.

Texarkana has a growing population of over 66,000 people on both sides of the Stateline. Sitterley believes Texarkana can be one of the most dominant work industries in the south.

“I really believe the sky’s the limit in Texarkana. Great name, great location, great people, we’re going to win,” said Sitterley.

For more information on Ar-Tx Redi’s initiatives visit their website.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.