ArDOT discusses highway funding with SWAR residents

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas state transportation officials met with residents Thursday night to discuss the state’s campaign to continue sales tax funding for highways, also known as Issue One.

ArDOT is conducting meetings across the state regarding the extension of the half-cent sales tax. If passed, the tax would permanentlyextend the current road tax that is set to expire in 2023.

Hope resident Tim Blue attended Thursday night’s town hall. “The traffic load’s going up all the time and we simply need to keep up with the trends and provide good roads … good roads are good business. Our commerce depends on it,” he said.



ArDOT also wants input on proposed projects to be funded if the half-cent sales tax is extended. “There’s a lot of impacts, positive impacts, if Issue One passes … it will continue the current half-cent general sales tax which will generate about $200 million dollars a year for highway improvements in Arkansas, pavement improvements, bridge improvements, widening existing roads and things of that nature,” said ArDOT Director Scott Bennett.

Voters will decide on the issue November 3, 2020.

For a list of meetings taking place across Arkansas, visit https://www.arkansashighways.com/news/2020_news/NR%2020-006.pdf.