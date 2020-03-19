Ark-La-Tex credit union closes lobby access, urges customers to use drive-thru, other options

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Red River Credit Union said in a statement on Thursday that it has decided to temporarily close access to all branch lobbies beginning Friday, March 20, 2020.

Drive-thru lanes at branches will remain open during regular operating hours. Officials said hours in drive-thru lanes may be extended as needed.

A statement from Red River Credit Union said that branches without drive-thru access will be closed and members are asked to visit the next closest branch.

Members are encouraged to continue to visit the website, rrfcu.com/covid-19, and Facebook page, @redrivercreditunion for details and the latest updates.

Banking needs may also be handled through online banking, mobile banking with mobile check deposit, extended ATM network, RO$EY (our Automated Teller), or through the phone center at (903) 735-3000. Phone center hours will be extended beginning March 20th to 6:00 p.m. until further notice.

For debit card replacement, safe deposit box access, or other special banking situations, officials ask you to call (903) 735-3000 to request an appointment.