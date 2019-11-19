Ark-La-Tex grocery stores collect food in the ‘Spirit of Christmas’

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Company’s 38th annual ‘Spirit of Christmas’ food drive is underway.

Through December 20, all Brookshire’s, Super One Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores, are collecting non-perishable food items for those in need this holiday season.

The Super One store in Texarkana is selling $5 prepackaged bags that customers can purchase and donate. Just before Christmas, store officials said they will give their donated bags of food to the local Lions Club chapter for distribution. “We’re definitely passionate about hunger relief and this is one area that we can do it, especially this time of year, it can be difficult for people … sometimes maybe they have enough to get from week one to three, but the last part of the month they don’t have enough funds to cover, and so this can help bridge the gap,” said Cody Stout, Super One Foods Texarkana store director.

Monetary donations can also be made using scan coupons at checkout. Store officials said funds collected will be used to purchase additional food items for the drive. For every $5 scan coupon donation made, customers will receive a receipt print coupon for $5 off their next grocery purchase of $35 or more.

Store officials said company-wide, the food drive provides about a half-million pounds of food to people in need.