Ark. Senator Boozman stops in Miller County, vouches for healthcare for veterans

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Republican Senator John Boozman made a stop in Miller County advocating for better health care for veterans.

Many organizations in Texarkana are expressing their concerns to Senator John Boozman about access to health care for veterans.

“I hope and pray that these young men and women and our seniors before getting the help they need,” said Michael Rhodes, the Commander of Veterans of Foreign Affairs.

Boozman says there are many local facilities committed to making healthcare programs better for veterans. In fact, Boozman says, there’s about a ten percent budget increase for veterans affairs at the federal level.

“I think the veterans are getting very very good care. And uh – we’ve made it such they can get care at the local VA facilities that are scattered throughout the state,” said Boozman.

Regarding COVID-19, Boozman says getting vaccinated is a personal choice. However, he says it is the way back to normalcy.

“We all definitely want to get out of this situation. There’s been so much sadness as a result of this or as a result of COVID. The good news is those that have received the vaccination those are the ones who are not in the hospital right now,” said Boozman.

Event organizers say they just want veterans voices to be heard.

“I’m glad that we had this meeting with the senator. It brought us closer together as friends and family and comrades,” said Rhodes.