SEVIER COUNTY, Ark (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police are investigating a ‘use of force’ case involving a Sevier Co. deputy.

The incident happened Tuesday evening. An Arkansas State Police spokesperson said the deputy did fire his weapon and the suspect was examined by a doctor, but it’s not clear whether there are any injuries.



No criminal charges have been filed against the suspect at this time. The Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Department requested that Arkansas State Police investigate the case.