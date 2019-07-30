Arkansas attorney general visits Hope, shares tips to avoid scams

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas attorney general is reaching out to seniors to help raise awareness about common scams.

Tuesday folks gathered at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope campus for the free Rutledge Retiree Resources event, hosted by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“Regardless of what the scam is, we want people to learn about those common scams and how they can protect themselves, how they can protect their identity,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge met with southwest Arkansas residents to share tips on how to keep money and personal information out of the hands of scammers. Rutledge said her office is working to crack down on robo-calls and other cons. She said with today’s technology, email and social media are also regularly used by scammers.

“They are professionals and they sound like a legitimate government entity or from a company and they say that they’re gonna shut your electricity off, for example – do not fall for that,” said Rutledge. “Give us a call, find out more information. We have great partners in the sheriff’s office, as well as local law enforcement authorities across the state.”

You can report scams to the Arkansas Attorney General’s office by calling (800) 482-8982 or by visiting their website: arkansasag.gov.

