Arkansas face mask executive order goes into effect

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a mandatory face mask order that goes into effect Monday, July 20.

In Hempstead County, Sheriff James Singleton said his agency is informing the public about the executive order, but leaving the decision to wear one up to the residents.

Now, Gov. Asa Hutchinson believes a face mask executive order will slow the spread. Sheriff Singleton said he doesn’t think everyone should be mandated to wear a mask.

However, if a local business has a requirement and residents don’t comply with their orders then you can be charged with criminal trespassing.

Children under 10-years-old are exempt from wearing a face mask. Anyone with a medical condition that prevents you from wearing one is exempt.

“Along with the exemptions that the governor has put forth, our deputies will not be citing anyone for not wearing a mask. It’s their choice or right to either wear a mask or not wear a mask,” said Singleton.

As of Monday, Hempstead County has 44 active positive cases and one death.

The Sevier and Lafayette County Sheriff’s department has both posted on their Facebook pages saying they won’t be issuing any citations for wearing a mask either.

