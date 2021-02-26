Arkansas food truck owner thinks outside the box amid COVID pandemic

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fair Food truck owners have lost a large amount of revenue after being 100 percent shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Debbie Wells of Johnson’s Concessions says a food truck driver can make over $40,000 per year. She is now traveling around the ArkLaTex setting up shop to help with the loss of revenue.

“Some people haven’t been able to get out and do anything and some kids haven’t seen the blinking lights and when they see them they think of the fair and they’re all excited,” said Johnson.

Customers can find the food trucks in the Baymont Hotel Parking lot off Stateline Avenue Saturday evening.