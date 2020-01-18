Arkansas Governor attends James Black School of Bladesmithing grand opening

WASHINGTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson attended the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades grand opening at Washington State Park.

The grand opening showcased the “Bowie Knife” commonly known as the “Arkansas Toothpick” as the official knife for the state of Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson said 1 out of 4 tourists come to Arkansas for historic sites. He hopes the James Black School will increase tourism.

“It’s a very proud day for Arkansas and here at Old Washington, it’ll be our first heritage site in Arkansas. Designated by the Arkansas General Assembly.”

Beginning January 17, 2020, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a certificate of proficiency in bladesmithing. This program will give students the opportunity to learn the art of bladesmithing and receive a degree.

For more information on the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades call (870)-722-8516.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.