Arkansas HS valedictorian accomplishes highest GPA in school’s history

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 2021 graduate at Arkansas High School has managed to obtain the highest grade point average in the school’s history with a whopping 4.8.

Nicholas Watson received over $1.5 million dollars in scholarship offers and has been accepted to 45 different universities across the United States.

“Overall, I’m just grateful to have an opportunity to be where I am right now because I wasn’t ever meant to be here,” said Watson.

“Besides autism and ADHD, they said I wasn’t ever going to comprehend, read, math all of that.”

But Watson says he kept pushing because God was showing him, he could. He grew to read and do math, Watson even participated in 4 different sports track, cross country, soccer, and basketball.

“No matter what circumstance or whoever defines you. You’re the one who defines yourself, ” said Watson.

His mother Marian Watson says everything that was thrown at him he just overcame it.

“So I don’t even know if I would say obstacles because whatever you ask of him he just did it,” said Marian.

Sticking with the motto “work hard now and play later” Watson signed a scholarship to continue his basketball career at Harding University, in Searcy, Arkansas.

He will be entering campus with 64 college credits majoring in Electrical Engineering.

“I’m a hands-on type of guy I want to make electronic devices and go to big places like Google and Tesla,” said Watson.

Watson will leave for college this June he’s been selected as a mentor by Harding University to coach youth basketball.

“No matter what limitations or restrictions that you have been giving, conditions or anything that tries to hinder you just try to overachieve that and go to a goal that you want to achieve,” said Watson.