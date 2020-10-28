Arkansas inmate dies following fight at E. Texas jail, Bowie Co. deputies & TxDPS investigating

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — An Arkansas inmate is dead and another inmate has been charged in connection with a fight that broke out at a jail in East Texas earlier this month.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly fight happened early Friday morning on October 9 at the Bowie County Annex Jail in Texarkana, Texas. Arkansas Department of Corrections Inmates Ricky Daffron and Randy Baker was involved in an altercation while being housed there, and the dispute started off as a verbal disagreement until Daffron spat on Baker.

Randy Baker, 37, is being charged with aggravated assault in the death of Ricky Daffron.

(Photo: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

BCSO says a fight broke out between Daffron and Baker, and Baker was able to get the upper hand. While Daffron was lying defenseless on the floor, Baker reportedly continued to hit and kick him. Once the fight was broken up, Daffron has taken to Wadley Hospital for treatment, where he was found to have a broken orbital socket, a brain bleed, and he was completely unresponsive.

Daffron was placed in ICU where he remained until Thursday, Oct. 28 when he died. His body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Baker was transferred to an ADC lockdown facility after the assault took place. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are currently investigating the assault and death of Daffron.

