Arkansas police increasing DWI patrols through Labor Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – As Labor Day weekend approaches, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants to remind people it’s in the middle of a campaign to stop intoxicated drivers and keep the roads safe.

Every night, the TAPD has increased patrols to enforce DWI laws as a part of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which began last week.

Kelly Pilgreen, Public Information Officer for TAPD says he just wants everyone to be safe this weekend.

“We just want everybody to celebrate with a plan and we want everybody to enjoy their holiday weekend. What we ask is if you do not choose to do this for yourself, please don’t drink and drive for the life of someone else.”

The latest numbers from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration show more than 10,000 people die each year in drunk driving crashes.