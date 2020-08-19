Arkansas senator tells Texarkana hospital officials a new testing option is on the way

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Senator John Boozman visited UAMS Family Medical Center- Texarkana on Wednesday morning.

Senator Boozman thanked frontline workers and spoke with hospital officials to make sure the medical centers have all the resources they need.

UAMS Health Family Medicine Physician Russell E. Mayo, M.D. says it’s important for the senator to understand what obstacles they face in this pandemic. One of those obstacles is testing supplies due to the spike in cases across the country.

The senator said a new testing option is on the way to help ease the shortage.

“In the not too distant future, we will actually have testing that you can do in five to 15 minutes, salvia test, $1 to $5 that you can buy in the local store,” said Boozman. “There should be a better situation in a couple of months.”

According to Boozman, the concerns are the same statewide for medical centers of all sizes. He says hospitals are in reasonable shape with personal protection equipment and funding. He is currently seeking additional funding to make sure it stays that way.

“Senator Boozman’s done a good job at representing Arkansas through the pandemic,” said Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown.

The senator also encourages hospitals to work hand-in-hand with school districts to help stop the spread as kids head back to school. Christus St. Micheal Health System President Jason Rounds says he understands what the school is going through.

“The teachers in the school system are going through what we went through about six months ago. Learning those lessons and trying to figure out what our new normal is going to be,” said Rounds.

