Arrest made in deadly Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting at the Rosehill Ridge Apartments on Thursday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stuckey Street. Police identify the victim as Eric Gentry, 35, of Texarkana Arkansas. He died at the scene after being shot several times. Police said they arrested Kavante Wright, 26, of Texarkana. Texas, a few minutes later, at the scene, without incident.

Police said when they arrived, they were met by a woman outside of an apartment, who told them that a relative had been shot and was still inside the apartment with the suspect. According to police, she also said that there were children inside the apartment. Officers said they were eventually able to make entry into the apartment after Wright surrendered to them at the back door. Investigators said they found Gentry lying on the kitchen floor and they immediately began lifesaving measures, but Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

Officials believe the shooting happened as the result of an argument.



Wright faces a murder charge and was booked into the Bi-State Jail. Police said he was also arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for probation violations. Bond has not yet been set for the murder charge.