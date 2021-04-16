City of Ashdown asks community to join them for biannual citywide cleanup project

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Ashdown is encouraging residents to join the city council in their biannual clean-up project on Saturday, April 17.

The city council says people should take pride in keeping their neighborhoods clean. The goal is to have at least fifty residents picking up trash along the streets, bi-pass, and stores.

If you can’t participate with the group, you’re encourage to clean up the areas around your home.

“You know, people drive through the town and they see a lot of trash, it turns you off you know. If you want to bring in more money. People moving in then we’ve got to keep up our own,” said Ashdown City Council Member, Lorene Pearson.

The event is from 8 a.m. until noon. Residents are asked to meet at the Arvest Bank. Lunch will be served to volunteers.