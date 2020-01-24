Ashdown community auction set for Sat. night

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the year’s biggest events in Ashdown is set for Saturday night, Jan. 24.



Organizers say the Ashdown Community Auction raises money that is put right back into the community. Items up for grabs this year include an autographed Razorbacks football, autographed Dallas Cowboys helmet, game cameras, guns, televisions and a four-wheeler.

Organizers said this year’s funds will benefit a new splash pad at City Park. “In the summertime here, there’s just not a lot to do, I mean, other than your sporting events. We’re trying to increase the visibility of our park. We want people to utilize our park, we have a fantastic park, beautiful park, and we’re trying to get more people out there and a splash pad is something that our whole community, our whole area can use,” said Ashdown Community Foundation member Darrell Coker.



Since its inception 12 years ago, organizers said the auction has raised $346,000 for the community.



The auction is set to take place Saturday night, Jan. 24 at Ashdown High School. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the even starts at 6 p.m. Gumbo, barbecue and desserts will be available for purchase. For more information, visit @AshdownCommunityFoundation on Facebook.