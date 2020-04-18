Ashdown schools closed for the school year

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Ashdown School District is closed for the rest of the school year, but that doesn’t mean students won’t be doing their school work. It just means they’ll be learning in a different way and the school district is making adjustments to make it happen.

The halls are empty. In-class instruction is canceled, but administrators say the learning must continue. Students are now doing online assignments. For those who don’t have wifi at home, the schools have “hotspots” in the area. The school also delivers instructional packets by bus every day.

“My hat is completely off to the staff here at Ashdown Schools. They have so willingly given the time and the efforts that are necessary to be able to make something like that happen,” said Casey Nichols, Superintendent of Ashdown Schools.

Nichols said they want to ensure that every child is fed during this crisis. Lunch and breakfast are delivered by bus from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to any child under 18. The district serves about 6,000 meals a week.

“The child nutrition unit from the state level worked really hard with the federal government to open up some waivers that allow us to open up some of our summer feeding programs,” said Nichols.

Nichols said a formal graduation ceremony and prom will be rescheduled for a later date.

“We’re wanting to give our students as many of those opportunities and those experiences that they otherwise would have had under different circumstances. We understand that they’ve missed out on a tremendous amount and our hearts go out to them for that.”

For information on food services or school work contact Ashdown Public Schools administration office (870) 898-3208.

