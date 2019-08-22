Assessment error means some Arkansans may see change in 2019 property taxes

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some ArkLaTex residents may notice a change in their 2019 property taxes.

An error at the state level means some property values were entered incorrectly for taxpayer assessments across Arkansas.

“When you start adding up, you know, when you have so many people in your county, a dollar or five dollars adds up,” said Deputy Assessor Kimberly McCatherine. “So, they noticed it was going to be a big deficit on that part.”

In Miller County, about 16,000 residents are impacted and the tax assessor’s office is busy working to notify each one. They said the changes are slight and won’t impact individuals by a lot of money, but county-wide more than $9 million in additional property value will be taxed.

“Some people may notice it, some people may not,” said McCatherine. “We don’t expect it to be a big hit to anybody.”

Taxpayers will not receive a separate bill for the change, the difference will be displayed on the regular 2019 tax statement.

Once taxpayers receive the notice of the value change, they will have a window to file an appeal.

Miller County residents can contact the tax assessor’s office with any questions at 870-774-1502.

