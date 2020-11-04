Atlanta, Texas puts up Christmas tree and decorations around town

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Atlanta, Texas is putting up their Christmas tree and hanging decorations around the downtown area. The tree sits at about 24-feet-tall with traditional style warm white lights and a star to top it off.

The Mayor of Atlanta says despite the pandemic and having about 70 active cases, the city is going to bring in the holiday spirit early. Of course, in a safe way with social distancing and outside activities.

“In this year, 2020, when everybody is kind of in a funk because of COVID and all that, it’s nice to just experience something normal,” said Mayor Travis Ransom.

City workers started putting the tree and decorations first thing Wednesday morning. The city is even adding something new this year, speakers around town. Families can now enjoy shopping while listening to their favorite holiday songs.

Ransom says Atlanta is a small town that looks forward to the Christmas activities each year.

“When they see that tree go up and that nativity scene gets put out and all the decorations go up it’s like stepping into a Hallmark movie.”

The holiday open house is this Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Followed by the Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. The Christmas parade is set for December 5, 2020, and the theme this year is a “Texas Christmas”.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.