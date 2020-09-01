Author John C. Maxwell announced as keynote speaker for 2020 “Engaging Texarkana”

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Tuesday that John C. Maxwell will be the keynote speaker for the Engaging Texarkana virtual conference to be held on September 15 and 16.

“The Chamber is ecstatic to bring John Maxwell on as the keynote speaker for Engaging Texarkana,” said Natalie Haywood, events and communications director for the Chamber.

“Our theme is leadership this year, and who better to speak on the topic than John Maxwell.”

According to the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, coach, and leader who has sold more than 33 million books. He has been called the #1 leader in business and the world’s most influential leadership expert. His organizations—the John Maxwell Company, the John Maxwell Team, EQUIP, and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation—have trained millions of leaders from every nation. Visit JohnMaxwell.com for more information.

“We’re pleased to help bring John C. Maxwell virtually to Texarkana because of his long and distinguished career in leadership,” said Fred Markham, executive director for the Pioneer Foundation.

“We want to see John encourage the community and show us what it takes to be the best leader we can be.”

“We want to bring content to Texarkana typically seen in larger cities, and we’ve worked very hard over the last few months to find speakers from all over the country to address our attendees,” continued Haywood.

The chamber of commerce says the Engaging Texarkana conference is a two-day learning conference for individuals and businesses to expand their knowledge of today’s working world. Topics include: The 4 Most Important Documents in Accounting, Trademark Law, Connect with Customers, and Manage Your Business Remotely with Google, Strategic Doing, Business Planning, Virtual Selling, and more. This is the second year for the conference,” said Haywood,

“We hope to grow attendance by taking it virtual.”

With the help of Leadership Texarkana, Ed Morrison, director of the Agile Strategy Lab at the University of North Alabama, developer of Strategic Doing, will speak on Tuesday to attendees.

“’Strategic Doing’ is catching on as the way to do business in Texarkana, and we want to highlight this opportunity,” said Haywood.

Engaging Texarkana 2020 will be delivered virtually through a phone and desktop application. Attendees can purchase a registration for $75 online by visiting here. From there, attendees will be taken to Eventbrite to complete the transaction.

If they are a member of the Texarkana Chamber, please contact Natalie for a discount code. Sponsorship is still available for the event. More information can be obtained by emailing nhaywood@texarkana.org or calling 903-792-7191. The Chamber is also partnering with local high schools to offer registrations for students at a highly discounted rate.

