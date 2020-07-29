Battle of the borders: Texarkana mayors start friendly competition to encourage 2020 Census completion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mayors of Texarkana are coming together for what they call a friendly competition between the states to encourage citizens to respond to the 2020 Census.

Mayor Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown along with a team of census recruiters are trying to bring awareness to this year’s U.S. Census.

According to Community Specialist, Vashil Fernandez, The average total of completed census from forms for both sides of the state line currently averages at about 55 percent of the Texarkana population.

Whatever team can get the most completed census forms over these last two weeks will have the bragging rights and the losing team, including the mayor, will have to wear a shirt of the opposite state for two days.

“Trying to get people to respond to the census because it does do a lot for the community the more people have respond the more funding we can request to do a lot of things like infrastructure, health, and schools a lot of things that are needed,” said Community Specialist, Vashil Fernandez.

There are three ways to complete the 2020 Census by mail, phone, or online at My2020Census.Gov