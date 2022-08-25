TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The ‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.

The organization will give out clothing, shoes, and school supplies to families in need on Sunday, Sep 28th.

The ‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation honors the memory of CJ, who passed away following an ATV accident last year.

“CJ cared for people, he cared for young people, he cared for older people. He just had a heart for people, and it didn’t matter how big of a star he was on the field or on the court. He wanted to make a difference in young people’s lives,” said CJ’s mom Marie Ferdinand-Harris.

The clothing drive will happen at the Recreation Center at 1 Legion Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.