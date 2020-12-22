Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A bicyclist was seriously injured Tuesday morning after he was hit by a truck in Texarkana.

The accident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Bishop Rd.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, 29-year-old Joshua Kendricks, of Texarkana, Texas, was riding a bicycle along the center line when he was struck by a 1995 Chevrolet pickup that was exiting at the US Hwy 59 exit from Interstate 369/Jarvis Parkway.

Another man, who was walking along with Kendricks, was not injured.

Investigators said due to that area of Bishop Rd. not being lighted and Kendricks wearing all dark clothing, the driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Thommy Belote, of Bivens, Texas, was unable to see Kendricks as he exited from I-369.

Kendricks was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he is in critical condition.