TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – Bird electric scooters are now available for use in downtown Texarkana. The alternate mode of transportation became available this week after city leaders from both sides approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.

The scooters are placed only downtown but could potentially expand to Spring Lake Park and Bringle Lake.

City officials say they hope the scooters will increase mobility for residents and visitors.

“Our long-term goal is to make sure that we’re accessible to people and so moving people around with scooters help business as well as the entertainment side,” said City Manager for Texarkana, Arkansas Jay Ellington.

Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. They are also encouraged to ride them in the bike lane and not on sidewalks.