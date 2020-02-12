Black History Month read-in held at TAMUT

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – At Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Monday, students and faculty joined to celebrate Black History Month with a read-in.



The event is designed to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. The National African American Read-In, established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature.

An open microphone is placed in a large seating area, and people are encouraged to select a favorite piece of African American literature or history, and share it with the group. “I feel like it helps with retention and it just makes you feel seen, like represented, because you want to go somewhere, you want to be somewhere, where you have people that look like you, around you, and you want to go somewhere that celebrates your race,” said TAMUT student Chidera Ofoh.



This is the fourth year for the event at TAMUT.