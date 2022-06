TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Police have released the name of the man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon along Swampoodle Creek in Texarkana.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, the body found by a city mowing crew is that of 47-year-old James Jacobs, of Texarkana Texas.

The body was sent to Dallas for autopsy. On Thursday afternoon, police said foul play is not suspected in his death.