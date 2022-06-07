TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Police in Texarkana are investigating after a body was found by a city mowing crew Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the city crew found the body just before 4 p.m. along Swampoodle Creek just north of New Boston Road near Oak Street. Investigators are on the scene, combing the area for evidence and clues.

Police have confirmed the body is that of a man. There is no word yet on whether there is any evidence indicating how the person died.

Police say the body is being sent to Dallas for autopsy.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.