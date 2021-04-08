Body of man who crashed SUV into Lake Wright Patman spillway has been found, identified

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a man whose SUV crashed into Lake Wright Patman spillway has been recovered and identified.

According to the Texas Game Warden, around 9 a.m. Thursday a fisherman spotted the body of 23-year-old Armando Valdez floating in the water.

The search for Valdez began Sunday after he crashed his SUV in the spillway. His passenger, 29-year-old Lucia Mendoza, of Texarkana, was pulled out of the water to safety and taken to a local hospital.

Police say Valdez’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

