Boil water advisory issued for SW Arkansas residents

TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil water advisory is issued for some Texarkana Water Utilities customers.

The advisory is issued for residents in two different areas.

The first is between Miller County Road 28, South Stateline, Boyd Road and Miller County Road 217; the second area is between Dooley Ferry Road, West Rondo Road, Genoa Road, and Mosely Road in Texarkana, Arkansas.

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure.

Residents are being asked to boil there water for one full minute before using.

