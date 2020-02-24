Bond set at $2.2 million for man charged in fatal weekend crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County judge today set bond at more than $2.2 million for a man accused of causing a fatal crash Saturday afternoon.

Dewayne Fetner, 29, of Texarkana Texas, is accused in the death of Janet Bedford and injuring the driver of the car in which Bedford was a passenger. His bond was set at $1.5 million for intoxication manslaughter and $750,000 for intoxication assault.

Traffic investigators determined that Fetner was traveling southbound on Lake Drive at a high rate of speed when he crossed the centerline and into the path of a northbound GMC Acadia, driven by Kaleb Harp, 42, of Texarkana, Texas.

Harp attempted to swerve away from the path of Fetner’s Subaru Tribeca but was struck on the driver’s side passenger compartment. Bedford was a backseat passenger in Harp’s vehicle. Other passengers in Harp’s vehicle included his wife and two juveniles.

Harp and Fetner were transported to local hospitals by LifeNet EMS. Harp suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fetner, who was treated for minor injuries, was arrested upon his release from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

