Bond set for Texarkana armed robbery suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Bond has been set for an armed robbery suspect who was involved in a standoff at a Texarkana apartment complex.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, 23-year-old Thomas King, Jr. was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday after emerging from an apartment at Ridgewood Apartments on Richmond Rd.

King was taken to Christus St. Michael to be medically cleared after his exposure to the OC and CS gas. He was then booked into the Bi-State Jail.

King was charged with aggravated robbery, assault with bodily injury, evading arrest, and drug possession.

Friday morning King’s bond was set at $125,000 for all four charges.

