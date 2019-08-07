Boozman speaks with SWAR business leaders

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Senator John Boozman stopped in Texarkana Wednesday morning to speak with local business leaders.



Boozman, R-Arkansas, highlighted the importance of funding to complete Interstate 49. He said the reauthorization of the Highway Trust Fund is coming up soon and it’s something that Congress has to get done.



He also touched on the recent vote to raise the debt ceiling and fund the government for the next two years. “What we don’t want is another government shutdown. This time, if we had a government shutdown, it would be a total government shutdown. Last time it was only about 25 percent … 75 percent of government was funded so again, this only affected 25 percent, this would affect it all.”



Boozman said the country needs a balanced budget.



