Bottled water distribution wraps up in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The distribution of bottled water has wrapped up in Texarkana now that most of the boil water advisories have been lifted.

The Office of Emergency Management says due to heavy rain that’s expected over the next few days, they’re no longer allowing water to be picked up.

If your family is still in need of drinking water, you can contact the Emergency Operations Center for assistance. You can call the EOC hotline at 903-255-5560.