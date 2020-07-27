Bowie, Cass Counties see spike in COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie and Cass Counties have both seen a recent spike in new positive coronavirus cases.

Health officials have now confirmed 17 new positive cases in Bowie County. Cass County has reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 31 new positive cases.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 574, 261 recoveries and 35 deaths.

There are also 278 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, July 27:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 574

Recoveries – 261

Deaths – 35

Ages

0-18 – 55

19-29 – 92

30-39 – 92

40-49 – 92

50-59 – 80

60-69 – 69

70-79 – 63

80+ 0 – 31

Gender

Male – 258

Female – 316

Cass County now has a total of 136 coronavirus cases, 48 recoveries and 4 deaths. Cass County currently has 84 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered starting Monday, July 27 through Saturday for two weeks. The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call (903) 255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

