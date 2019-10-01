Bowie Co. commissioners appoint interim judge

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint an interim judge.



Local attorney Bobby Howell was sworn in before a crowd at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston. Howell said he has been a lawyer in Texarkana for over 30 years and is humbled by the support he’s received.



Howell will serve until a general election is held in November 2020. Howell said he does intend to run in that election. “I’m just trying to keep the county on good financial footing. I don’t have an agenda, the county is in good shape and I want to keep it that way,” he said.



James Carlow, who held the post until the end of September, announced his resignation just weeks ago.

