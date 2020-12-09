The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Bowie Co. confirms 108th COVID-19 death, Cass Co. reports 37th death

Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 108th coronavirus death and 5 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest COVID-19 data as of Wednesday, Dec. 9:

  • Total cases – 2,611
  • Deaths – 108
  • Recoveries – 2,113

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed the 37th COVID-19 death and 5 new positive cases. Here is the latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday, Dec. 9:

  • Total cases – 794
  • Deaths – 37
  • Recoveries – 704

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

