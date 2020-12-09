Bowie Co. confirms 108th COVID-19 death, Cass Co. reports 37th death
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 108th coronavirus death and 5 new positive cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest COVID-19 data as of Wednesday, Dec. 9:
- Total cases – 2,611
- Deaths – 108
- Recoveries – 2,113
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed the 37th COVID-19 death and 5 new positive cases. Here is the latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday, Dec. 9:
- Total cases – 794
- Deaths – 37
- Recoveries – 704
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
