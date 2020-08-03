Bowie Co. confirms 11 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 6th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 11 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

Cass County has also reported another COVID-19 death which brings the total number of deaths to six.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 630, 286 recoveries and 38 deaths.

There are also 306 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Aug. 3:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 630

Recoveries – 286

Deaths – 38

Ages

0-18 – 67

19-29 – 102

30-39 – 99

40-49 – 98

50-59 – 91

60-69 – 74

70-79 – 64

80+ 0 – 35

Gender

Male – 280

Female – 350

Cass County has reported 4 new positive coronavirus case which brings the total to 153 cases with 76 recoveries. Cass County currently has 71 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th St. Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. If you have questions about testing call (903) 255-5560.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

